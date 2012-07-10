Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Investor Filed Lawsuit over Alleged Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- An investor in NYSE:BIG shares filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Big Lots, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf purchasers of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) common stock during the period between February 2, 2012 and April 23, 2012, that Big Lots, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between Feb. 2, 2012 and April 23, 2012, defendants issued materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and financial results.



Big Lots, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $4.64billion for a 52weeks period ending on January 31, 2009 to $5.2billion for a 52weeks period ending on Jan. 28, 2012 and its Net Income rose from $154.80million to $207.24million for the respective time periods.



The plaintiff alleges that As a result of defendants' allegedly false statements, Big Lots stock (NYSE:BIG) traded at artificially inflated prices between Feb. 2, 2012 and April 23, 2012, reaching a high of $46.81 per share on March 27, 2012.



Then on April 23, 2012, after the market closed, Big Lots, Inc. provided an update on its First Quarter Sales Guidance. Big Lots, Inc, among other things, said that it expects U.S. comparable store sales to be slightly negative compared to its prior guidance.



Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) fell from $45.65 per share on April 23, 2012 to a close of $34.71 per share on April 24, 2012.



On July 9, 2012, NYSE:BIG shares closed at $40.24 per share.



