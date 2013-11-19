Big Man's USA Announces New Eddie Bauer Big Men's Line

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Big Man’s USA has been a premiere Internet location for Augusta clothing for some time, including Eddie Bauer outerwear, Sierra Pacific clothing and big men’s polo shirts. Now, Big Man’s USA is pleased to announce that a new line of Eddie Bauer outerwear is available in sizes small to 4XL on the website, http://www.bigmansusa.com



The new Eddie Bauer items include stylish outwear for fall and winter. Some of the newest items include:



- Downlight jackets and vests made from the lightest, warmest insulation possible and 100 percent ripstop nylon. These jackets and vests also feature hand warmer pockets.

- ¼-zip grid fleece pullovers and long-sleeve tops

- Soft shell jackets

- Wind-resistant full-zip fleece jackets

- Fleece vests

- Rain jackets and rain shells



One of the most stylish additions to the Eddie Bauer lineup is the new Long-Sleeve Performance Travel Shirt. These shirts are available in Gulf Teal, Driftwood and Black. These long-sleeve shirts provide plenty of hard wear for all sorts of activities. The Eddie Bauer line also includes Long- and Short-Sleeve Performance Fishing Shirts in Gulf Teal, White, Driftwood and Boulder.



Eddie Bauer is synonymous with quality, and the entire line of big men’s clothing is made to the same quality standards as the company’s other sizes. Men who need outsized clothing can visit Big Man’s USA’s clothing size charts page and find just the right fit in Eddie Bauer clothing as well as other famous name brands. The sizing chart is located at http://bigmansusa.com/sizecharts.aspx . Men can also request a product spec sheet by contacting Big Man’s USA for more information.



Big Man’s USA continues to offer big and tall men access to the same great name-brand fashions that are available in stores in other sizes.



About Big Man’s USA

Big Man’s USA is a company that is dedicated to providing top-quality clothing for big and tall men. Rather than ask larger men to make do with ill-fitting or off-brand clothing, Big Man’s USA makes it possible for men to order great name brand clothing in sizes that actually fit and look great.



For More Information: http://www.bigmansusa.com