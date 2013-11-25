Big Man's USA Makes Plans to Attend Decorated Apparel Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Big Man's USA is pleased to announce that company representatives will be attending the ISS Long Beach Decorated Apparel Show in January 2014. This show will give the company representatives the opportunity to look at the latest products and to add items to the big men’s clothing line available at www.bigmansusa.com



Big Man's USA has been able to offer big men's shorts, big men's shirts and other big men clothing for the discerning man of larger size through its network of contacts with the top fashion and clothing producers in the United States. With a full line of big men's polo shirts, shorts, pants and outerwear, Big Man's USA has been the leading provider of big man's clothing on the Internet for some time.



Now, Big Man's USA company management hopes to expand these offerings even further by attending this important trade show. The ISS Long Beach Decorated Apparel Show will be held January 17 to 19, 2014, at the Long Beach Convention Center. This show will allow Big Man’s USA to make new industry contacts and network with those who can provide great clothing for big and tall men. These top manufacturers are seeking to market their big and tall men’s lines and Big Man’s USA will be there to offer a convenient venue for that marketing.



Best of all, by making these new industry contacts, Big Man's USA can continue to offer high-quality name-brand clothing to those big and tall men who need non-standard sizes up to 6XL but do not want to buy cheap or no-name clothing. Big Man's USA offers a full line of quality casual pieces, outerwear and sportswear as well as free shipping on all orders over $75. Men looking for great clothing at reasonable prices and in the sizes they need can visit Big Man’s USA for a look at the complete inventory.



About Big Man's USA

Big Man's USA is a website dedicated to providing large and tall men with access to quality, name-brand clothing in appropriate sizes. With Big Man's USA's full inventory of outsized clothing, it is easy for big and tall men to find something that looks great and fits well.



For More Information: www.bigmansusa.com