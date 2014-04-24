Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Two thousand attendees at the RT Booklovers Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 13th through 18th will get the free ebook Union of Renegades, a fantasy romance by Tracy Falbe. Union of Renegades is part of a promotional giveaway of over 500 romance ebooks by Smashwords a publisher and global ebook distributor based in Los Gatos, California. Smashwords will be distributing goodie bags at the convention that contain USB thumb drives with titles from its bestselling romance category authors.



Falbe was invited by Smashwords to select a title for the convention giveaway because of her consistently high ebook sales with the company. The RT Booklovers Convention already has 2,000 registered attendees of writers, readers, agents, and publishers. Smashwords has committed to distributing 2,000 thumb drives loaded with all the promotional titles in multiple ebook formats.



Although Falbe is primarily a fantasy novelist, her series The Rys Chronicles of which Union of Renegades is the first book has a strong romance at the core of the saga.



“I consider Union of Renegades to be the most romantic of my epic fantasies,” Falbe said. “It begins the love story between Dreibrand an ambitious military officer and Miranda an escaped slave. They’ll become a power couple that rules a vast realm but only after grim struggle and terrible sacrifice.”



In Union of Renegades readers meet a man scarred by bad deeds who answers the call of a heroic cause. An unconventional heroine will tug at their sympathies as she bravely faces adversity with all the strengths and vulnerabilities of her womanhood. And overarching it all are the rys. Their magic makes them superior to humans, but they are not above employing humans in their deadly schemes.



Readers who can’t attend the RT Booklovers Convention can still get free copies of the novel. Union of Renegades is a free ebook at Brave Luck Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and iBooks.



This widespread giveaway for Union of Renegades has earned Falbe a readership among fantasy fans worldwide. People who get hooked on Union of Renegades often go on to buy some or all of Falbe’s other novels.



Her titles available to date are:



Union of Renegades

The Goddess Queen

Judgment Rising

The Borderlands of Power

Rys Rising

Savage Storm

New Religion

Love Lost

Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale



Complete information about all of these novels can be found at Brave Luck Books. Falbe encourages people to join her readers’ list so they can be notified of new releases and special sales.