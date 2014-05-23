Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Fans of Big Rick’s popular line of small batch bbq sauces, condiments,salsas, pasta sauces and chili fixin’s cannow keep their pantries stocked, thanks to Big Rick’s Six Pack Club. “If you’ve tried Big Rick’s or if you loveto try big unique tastes, you’ll love this club.” Says Big Rick’s Dennis Rees. “Never again, will you open the pantry to the crushing disappointment of not seeing any of our award- winning BBQ sauces, our killer Chipotle Ketchup, Sizzling Salsas or our Jalapeno Honey Mustard that was just featured in People Magazine!”



The Big Rick’s Six Pack Club is just that, members receive six jars of Big Rick’s sauces every three months. Members can choose between BBQ Lovers Club, Salsa Lovers Club and the Tour de Big Rick’s Club that will include selections from all 12 Big Rick’s sauces.



Big Rick’s Six Pack Club delivers more than the convenience of never running out, members also save $25 in product discounts and free shipping. “Lot’s of our customers are members of other clubs for things like wine, fruit or even razors!” says Rees. “The convenience and savings of club buying just makes sense.”



About Big Rick’s

Founded by Rick Doty in 1991, Big Rick’s product line includes a range of four award­winning BBQ sauces, five salsas, jalapeno honey mustard, chipotle ketchup, pasta sauce and chili fixin’s. Big Rick’s products in the U.S. are all produced at the Big Rick’s facility in Wichita, KS and are available in retailers across the U.S. and online at http://www.BigRicks.com. Big Rick’s sauces are also available in more than 275 retailers in Australia through licensed distributor Big Al and Ocky Enterprises.