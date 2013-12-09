Big Screen Variants Driving the Demand for Televisions in India

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Unlike the demand for miniature versions of some consumer electronics products, the television segment has witnessed a reverse trend in the country. According to a new report by RNCOS “Indian Television Market Outlook to 2015”, the country is witnessing a new revolution of big screen televisions in the Indian consumer electronics market. The demand for big screen televisions has also been supported by the growth of multiplexes around the globe which has left people craving for the same cinema-like experience at home. Moreover, manufacturers are catering to this demand by introducing big screen televisions at affordable prices, in order to break the myth that a large size corresponds to a higher price.



According to our report, manufacturers are capturing a high demand for big screen televisions by introducing big screen televisions equipped with advance technologies like Ultra-high definition, etc. For instance, Samsung launched 85-inch Ultra High-Definition TV that comes with features like up-scaling engine, which digitally converts HD and Full-HD quality content to Ultra HD levels. Similarly, Skyworth, the Hong Kong-based electronics and home appliances conglomerate, has launched Ultra High Definition TV in India. Apart from introducing big screen televisions with new technologies, companies are also coming up with smart marketing strategies involving frequent product launches with differentiated features and influential advertisements of their products.



The report “Indian Television Market Outlook to 2015”, provides an in-depth analysis of the television market in India. It has given the volume-wise market forecasts till 2015 for the total television market along with their segments CRT & flat panel televisions along with forecasts for various product types under flat panel televisions like LED, LCD and Plasma televisions. Further, the size and regional bifurcation of the television market and their segments has been highlighted in the report. In addition, various industry trends and growth drivers have been identified to provide a clear picture of the market. Moreover, competitive landscape covering business overview, strategic analysis and recent developments of major players have also been covered in the report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM608.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Consumer Electronics Market Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM479.htm)

- Global Consumer Electronics Market Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM471.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Computer%20&%20electronics.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.