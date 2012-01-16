Big Spike in Knee Surgeries Calls for Compression Therapy Devices to Lessen Risk of Blood Clots

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- New statistics show a big increase in knee replacement surgery since the late 1990s. From 1997 to 2009, knee surgery increased for women ages 45 to 64 by 157 percent and men in the same range by 144 percent. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality attributes this to advances in knee surgery, better implants, and obesity that can cause the joints to be more compromised. Right after knee surgery, patients must be mindful of preventing blood clots as they are immobile while they initially heal.



“Sequential compression devices can be great for many patients who cannot walk or get around much in the first few weeks,” said Greg Grambor, president of Vascular PRN, which helps healthcare professionals nationwide fill prescriptions for SCDs and IPCs. “Patients should talk to their doctor about their risk for a blood clot, find out if mechanical compression is good for them, and be proactive before the day of the surgery.”



The American Journal of Surgery notes that compression therapy devices can lessen the chances of DVT post-surgery by 60 percent. Many patients get mechanical compression therapy devices along with medicine to help prevent blood clots. Knee and hip surgery carry a higher risk of blood clots, so patients should be prepared when they have these types of surgeries to address any concerns ahead of time.



“Blood vessels can get damaged during surgery and when you are restricted to bed rest, SCDs can help blood flow from the superficial veins to the deep veins,” said Grambor. “The devices are comfortable and there are some choices depending on how portable you want the compression therapy system to be.”



