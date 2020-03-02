Big Timber Tree Service Advises Land Owners on Tree Species That Require the Most Care

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- As the most accomplished tree trimming service in Camden County, NJ, and the Greater Philadelphia Area, Big Timber Tree Service has worked on many properties containing a broad range of tree species. When their experienced arborists are working on such properties, they take a unique approach to caring for each species of tree to ensure proper trimming and pruning. The company is now advising on four species of trees that require the most trimming and pruning.



Big Timber Tree Service advises that willow trees are among the neediest tree species in regards to trimming and pruning. Due to their widespread popularity and notoriously-fast growth rate, willow trees typically require more trimming and pruning services than other common tree species. However, eucalyptus trees grow even faster than willow trees — additionally, eucalyptus trees are known to become top-heavy without regular pruning, because the limbs tend to get weighed down by a sticky resin that fills the wood. This makes eucalyptus trees one of the neediest tree species regarding trimming and pruning requirements.



Aside from willow and eucalyptus trees, maple and apple trees are also on Big Timber Tree Service's list of tree species that require the most trimming and pruning. Landowners are advised to schedule frequent maintenance for maple trees if they want to maintain the beautiful shape and visual appeal that maples are commonly known for. Apple trees, on the other hand, are notorious for being prone to disease and parasites, which is why they need frequent trimming and pruning. Otherwise, it will be difficult to keep an apple tree alive through adulthood to the point where it begins to bear fruit.



