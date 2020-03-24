Big Timber Tree Service Advises on Best Time to Prune Flowering Trees

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Big Timber Tree Service, whose tree specialists serve Haddon Heights and areas throughout South Jersey, recognizes that the spring season will soon be here. With many flowering trees about to be in bloom, the company advises on the optimal time to undertake the pruning of these beautiful trees.



Their trained arborists understand that pruning is essential for all trees that are part of a homeowner's landscape. Pruning ensures that the tree is safe and free of disease. Additionally, a well-pruned tree will enhance the aesthetics of the yard. Some of the most popular flowering trees in the region are dogwoods, cherry blossom trees, flowering pear trees, magnolias, crabapple trees, and redbuds. The majority of these trees bloom between late March and May.



In order to encourage flowering trees to grow vigorously in spring, the best time to prune them is late in the winter, after the coldest part has passed but before they begin to bloom. However, if homeowners miss this opportunity to prune their trees, they may wait until after the last flowers have faded. The exception to this rule is trees that flower in late spring and summer; these must be pruned in winter or early spring.



Home and property owners who are ready to prepare their trees for the spring season with tree trimming and pruning are encouraged to contact the arborists in Haddon Heights at Big Timber Tree Service by giving them a call at 856-288-1793.



