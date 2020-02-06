Big Timber Tree Service Breaks Down Their Stump Removal Process

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- As the leading tree cutting service in Cherry Hill and other communities throughout South Jersey, Big Timber Tree Service has removed countless stumps from the ground in the Garden State. While many people envision a stump being dug up and torn away from the earth by the roots when they hear the words "stump removal," that is not the case with Big Timber Tree Service. Read on to learn more about Big Timber Tree Service's stump removal system.



Instead of removing the entire stump from the ground in one piece with the roots still attached, Big Timber Tree Service uses a heavy-duty grinding machine to pulverize tree stumps and reduce them to mulch and sawdust. The stump grinder they use looks similar to a small tractor, and it uses spinning, razor-sharp discs to gradually grind the stump down until it is no more. This method is much more efficient than removing the stump in one piece, and it's also much less invasive.



While stump grinding will likely leave dead tree roots behind underground, they decay over time and the property owner will not have to worry about dealing with a massive hole in the ground after Big Timber Tree Service is done with their work. Plus, the wood grindings can be used as mulch on the surrounding landscape, if that is what the homeowner or property manager desires.



