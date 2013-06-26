Big Top Now Offers Orlando Homeowners Affordable Concrete Resurfacing Services

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Big Top Concrete Resurfacing is dedicated to ensuring that Orlando homeowners don’t have to live with aged, unattractive concrete surfaces in their home by offering them affordable concrete resurfacing Orlando at a price that won’t break their budgets. Resurfacing is a cost-effective option to having concrete surfaces replaced when they deteriorate due to exposure to the elements. Big Top provides an innovative resurfacing coating that can give concrete the appearance and even texture of inlaid brick, marble, slate or virtually anything the client wants. And most residential jobs can be completed within two to three days, minimizing disruption and inconvenience to the homeowner.



Another major benefit homeowners can enjoy when they avail of Big Top resurfacing services is that the new surface is more flexible than the original concrete, allowing it to move or shift with the concrete surface so that it does not crack or suffer damage. The new surface is also UV-resistant so it withstands the hot rays of the Florida sun better and has a fade factor of only 2% over seven years, making fading of the coating so minimal as to be undetectable to the human eye.



Big Top uses Concrete Technology Inc’s (CTI) revolutionary resurfacing technology in their concrete repair Orlando work, which is available in a variety of systems including the versatile Hallmark System that provides looks such as flagstone and brick to concrete surfaces while giving it a tough finish that can withstand common concrete hazards such as exposure to extreme temperatures, fading and stains, and the Euro Bond that gives countertops as well as floors the look of marble or granite while creating a safe anti-microbial surface that prevents bacteria from building up. Big Top Concrete Resurfacing is open seven days a week and serves homes in the Greater Orlando area. Interested customers can contact them through their website or call 888-870-5030 for a free estimate.