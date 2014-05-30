Big Whistle Music Offers a Range of Whistles and Flutes Online

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Music is the nutrition for the soul, or so it is said. There are various musical instruments in the world ranging from traditional flutes to modern guitars. Big Whistle Music is an online retailer of flutes and whistles such as Irish tin whistle. The company intends to not only maintain a traditional form of music alive but also promote it through concerts and events. There is no limit to arts and that is evident from the way flutes and whistles have evolved over the years while retaining their original integrity and identity. Big Whistle Music plays a humble role in preservation, promotion and provision of this form of music.



Big Whistle Music is a complete online resource for lovers and enthusiasts of flutes and whistles. The company sells all types of whistles and flutes ranging from traditional to modern ones. It is notable that modern whistles or flutes are any new invention but the result of creativity and innovation. Science is meant to advance with time and so has the science of sound and music too. However, the rapid advancement of technology has enabled humans to create and innovate more conveniently than before. It is evident from how simple tin whistles have acquired various forms in terms of design, which is the key attribute of musical instruments.



There are more than a hundred varieties of whistles at Big Whistle Music and that shows the vastness of the stock of the company. However, there only 3 varieties of flutes as the company specialises in whistles and everything related to it. It not only retails whistles but provides additional resources to enable customers take the maximum advantage of its services. Big Whistle Music sells whistle tutor books, CDs/DVDs and whistle packs so that beginners and amateurs can learn to play the instrument right. Besides, the website also sells miscellaneous tunes and exclusive whistle tunes books too. In other words, admirers of whistle music can use the website as a one-stop resource for all that they need.



Big Whistle Music regularly updates the website with information on latest and upcoming music events. The vast FAQ section of the website not just clarifies queries but also advices on important issues to offer a personal experience rather than professional. Whether it is Penny whistles or any other kind of instrument at Big Whistle Music, customers are guaranteed of top quality as its products are made by some of the finest veterans such as Cillian O Brian, Clarke and Tony Dixon. The company offer flexible payment options and full online support.



About Big Whistle Music

Big Whistle Music is an online retailer of musical instruments especially whistles. The company offers various ranges of whistles as well as tutor materials and tune books for required support. Various events and workshops are conducted and supported by the company for the promotion and preservation of whistle music.



For Media Contact:

Company: Big Whistle Music

Address: Bowland, Root Hill Estate Yard, Whitewell Road, Dunsop Bridge,

City, State, Country: Lancashire, England, BB7 3AY, UK,

Phone: +44(0)1200 448 027

Website: http://www.bigwhistle.co.uk