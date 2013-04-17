Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Big Y Foods, Inc.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Big Y Foods, Inc.: Retail - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Big Y Foods, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Big Y Foods, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Big Y Foods, Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Big Y Foods, Inc. (Big Y) is supermarket chain operator based in the US. The company primarily offers food and non-food items such as bakery, deli, floral, fresh meals, home and health items, pizza, fruits, vegetables, seafood, wine, liquor, gourmet food and others. It also has an in-store butcher shop, pharmacy and sandwich shop. Apart from this, Big Y provides various services such as online recipes, gift cards, discount dental plans and pharmacy services among others. All these products and services are offered under both national and private label brands including Big Y, Express Rewards, Express Savings Club, HealthNotes, Little Y Kids Club and Y Pharmacy. Currently, the company operates 64 stores across Connecticut and Massachusetts, in the US. Big Y is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Big Y Foods, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102532/big-y-foods-inc-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html