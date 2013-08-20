Bigapplefuton.com Offers Elegant, Comfortable and Trendy Futons

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Furniture is something that adds personality to a home and it is quite a challenging task for homeowners to find the right furniture that suits the ambience of their homes. Big Apple Futon offers exactly the kind of furniture that their customers look for. They offer a great variety of furniture for Living rooms, Bedrooms, Dining rooms, Wall Units, TV Stands, Bar Furniture, Coffee Tables, Lighting, Recliners, Rugs, Home Office furniture, Storage Units and a lot more. Their store has an exceptional range of wooden futons, metal futons and futon sofa beds.



While the metal futons are durable with unique styles and designs, the wooden futons are luxurious and elegant. These futons add grace and style to homes. With so many design options to choose from, customers for sure can find the right kind of futons for their living rooms right here. The futon sofa beds and the leather sofas are definitely a delight to look at. They are designed keeping in mind the comfort as well as the trend to suit different home interiors. The wooden platform beds are definitely some incredible pieces of craft. These platform beds also come in a variety of shapes and storage facility as well.



The futon mattress covers here are available in vibrant colors with unique designs and patterns so as to give the futon mattresses an inimitable look. Customers can choose to have their futon covers either in solid colors or printed patterns. They offer quality futon covers at affordable prices. They have the Back to School Furniture Sale wherein a variety of student furniture is offered such as desks, chairs, bookcases, laptop tables and much more. The special offer is $75 off on every $1000 spent on home furnishing products.



To know more about various furniture products such as leather sofas, futon sofa beds, wooden platform beds, discounts and offers visit website www.bigapplefuton.com



About http://www.bigapplefuton.com

Big Apple Futon, http://www.bigapplefuton.com based at New York is a furniture store offering affordable futons, platform beds, sofa beds, storage beds, futon frames, futon mattresses, bedroom furniture, bunk beds, etc. They offer free and fast shipping to all their customers in New York with a 30% special discount on selected items only.



Media Contact

Alec Siker – Customer Relations, Big Apple Futon

Address: 250 West 30 Street, New York, NY 10001

Phone: 212-481-1171

Email: admin@bigapplefuton.com

Website: http://www.bigapplefuton.com/