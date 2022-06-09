BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in NYSE: BBAI shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain BigBear.ai Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Columbia, MD based BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets.



In December 2021, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and GigCapital4, a special purpose acquisition company, closed a business combination, and the combined company was renamed BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.



On March 17, 2022, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. issued its fourth quarter 2021 earnings. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $73.62 million in 2019 to $145.57 million in 2021, and that its Net Income of $6.24 million in 2019 declined to a Net Loss of $123.55 million in 2020.For the fourth quarter, BigBear GAAP EPS and revenue fell substantially below analyst estimates.



Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed on June 8, 2022, at $4.8642 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



