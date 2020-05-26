Bigcommerce to Be Listed as a Top Player in the E-Commerce Platforms Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Bigcommerce will be listed as a top player in the e-Commerce Platforms segment on 360Quadrants.BigCommerce is a leading SaaS-based eCommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. BigCommerce e-commerce platform enables users to build and scale their online stores with ease. This solution operates through a SaaS cloud model. The BigCommerce platform supports multichannel selling, including eBay, Facebook, and Amazon, and provides apps for streamlining e-commerce operations. This platform does not impose extra charges for the use of third-party payment solutions.



Recently, BigCommerce is collaborated with FedEx Corp to bring new e-commerce offerings to small and medium businesses. The collaboration enables the enterprise customers to access the BigCommerce platform in a very competitive rate with a robust FedEx portfolio of e-commerce solutions. This alliance offers BigCommerce merchants many benefits including BigCommerce merchants will receive discount benefits up to 40% on FedEx Ground? and 50% on FedEx Express? services; Increased shipping capabilities such as FedEx Home Delivery and delivering the packages to their different places or locations; Merchants will receive their own FedEx account number for use with any shipping solution. Through this, merchants will be able to purchase the vast portfolio of FedEx solutions. Bigcommerce pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on e-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 35 companies in the e-Commerce Platforms space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



An e-commerce platform is an end-to-end solution that enables merchants to create and manage a digital storefront in order to sell their products & services. By creating a centralized and digitalized hub for product information and customer data, e-commerce platforms allow e-tailers to customize product information, engage in online transactions, manage web content and its layout, and customize the platform to meet the needs of their online businesses.



