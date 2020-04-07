"BIGGER Thinking BETTER Life" with Sunil Bhaskaran and Host Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "BIGGER Thinking BETTER Life" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and Sunil Bhaskaran as they discuss how to help you build an audience for your business and get generous partners along the way. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on March 31st and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/122730/bigger-thinking-better-life and at http://www.BarryShore.com .



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings you Sunil Bhaskaran, the Global Business Mastermind. Sunil has created his own organization that now exceeds 120,000+ business owners and professionals utilizing the Meetup.com platform and others. His company continues to grow in large numbers every day. Sunil has been teaching business owners and being a business owner himself for three decades. Today, Barry and Sunil discuss what it is like to be a radio show host, famous author, and highly requested speaker.



About Sunil Bhaskaran:

Sunil is the creator of Global Business Mastermind, a type of training that teaches people how to build a local audience and a global audience. The organization that Sunil runs consist of 120,000+ business owners and professionals around the world that continues to grow each day. He has been recognized by the CEO of Meetup in Global webinars for bringing a wide audience for interaction to meetup.com. Sunil has been teaching business owners and running his own business since 1991. He currently resides in the Bay area of Northern California with his wife and the talented musical producer, Glenda Benevides. Not only is Sunil known for his impact across the business community, but he is also a radio show host, well known author, and a in-demand speaker. Sunil is also known at Strategic Outreach for the Healthy Climate Alliance where he takes place as director.



About Barry Shore:

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His



forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY,

daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com



He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents.



In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to



regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to



teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com

and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their



favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars

by making every day giving effortless and meaningful.



He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP

SMILING Cards for free.



His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and

has over One Million Downloads in its first year.



In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he

swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica:

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live



Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media,



marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our



millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily



that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via



our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at

http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple

and Android.

