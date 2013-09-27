Biggest Discount for Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate Ready on Halloween 2013

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- 2013 Halloween draws closer and closer. People are getting to think about their Halloween activities. For those wanting a special Halloween this year, the good news is Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution provider, now shares its flagship Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate at the best discount in 2013 Halloween Special Offer. Everyone could get this Swiss Army Knife in media conversion filed at only $49.95 to color the Halloween activities.



The time people have to show around their intelligence and creativity is on the horizon. That's the Halloween 2013. As a tradition, people will do their best to decorate a haunted house, conceive ideas for an unforgettable Halloween party, make Halloween candies and foods, buy or tailor Halloween costumes. But those are not enough for this year's Halloween. There must be some tricks of their own in making a unique and impressive Halloween party, ingenious ideas for Halloween games, exclusive talent in getting the spookiest effect and more. So how could people achieve those to enjoy a Halloween unlike the past? Just let Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate do the biggest favor.



How does Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate enrich the Halloween 2013?



Actually Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate is a 7-in-1 media converter toolbox, which gets video converter, Blu-ray Ripper, DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, DVD Creator, free YouTube downloader and online video accelerator into perfect combination. Those tools could enrich people's Halloween life to the fullest.



1. Video Converter: For people planning to record every funny moment on Halloween party, then uploading the records to YouTube for sharing or playback on portable devices, the video converter feature will help them out. It could convert recorded Halloween clips to videos in 180+ formats for good playback on portable devices and fast spread over the internet. Besides, the program is also a great assistant to extract hair-raising sounds from Halloween thrillers. People could take use of the extracted sounds to create horror atmosphere on Halloween.



2. DVD/Blu-ray Creator: For people wanting to burn the precious Halloween memories to DVD disc for sharing with friends conveniently, they should never miss out Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate. Since its Blu-ray/DVD creator feature will help them burn any records to DVD disc with ease.



3. DVD/Blu-ray Ripper: Admittedly, watching Halloween thrillers is a great way to immerse in the spooky atmosphere. If someone wants to watch collected Halloween DVD or Blu-ray movies on iPhone 5S, iPad Mini, Galaxy S4, Nexus 7 and more, they should turn to Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate. The DVD/Blu-ray Ripper feature is able to rip DVD or Blu-ray to common video in various device friendly formats.



5. Free YouTube Downloader: Now seeking for some unique ideas for Halloween 2013? Just turn to the richest resources on YouTube and use the free YouTube downloader feature built-in Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate to get needed Halloween clips offline. The online video accelerator feature will speed up the YouTube downloading greatly.



How to Get Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate at 50% price off?



To enjoy the biggest discount, people could directly head over to the activity page to purchase the program at $49.95 with Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate Coupon Code HLWTMCU.



About Leawo Software:

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide people. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Player, iTunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For more information about Leawo's 50% off discount for Total Media Converter Ultimate, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.