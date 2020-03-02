Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- The Global Aerated Chocolate market research report is the study prepared by analysts, which contain a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact on the Aerated Chocolate market growth. This research report will assist in being relevant and future-oriented, while improving decision-making capabilities and reducing market risk. It is an excellent way to find the best market or target demographic for a product or service.



Aerated chocolate is a type of chocolate which has been turned into a foam via the addition of gas bubbles. The process for manufacturing it was invented by Rowntree's in 1947. During manufacturing the fluid chocolate mass is foamed with a propellant, and then cooled in a low pressure environment. As the bubbles of gas expand they cool and help set the chocolate. This helps to maintain an even bubble distribution within the chocolate. Due to the isolating effect of the bubbles, air chocolate melts differently from compact bar chocolate — the mouthfeel is fragile-short at first, then as the chocolate is chewed it melts rapidly due to its bigger surface area. This intensifies the perception of taste.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Rowntree Mackintosh

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cmoi

Irca

Foley's Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group



The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Dark Chocolate



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Aerated Chocolate for each application, including-

Confectionery

Food & Beverage



