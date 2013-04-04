BigIdeaMastermind Tells Secrets to Making $700,000 in 28 Days

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Videos demonstrating how to make money quickly have officially been posted on BigIdeaMastermind. In these videos, viewers will learn how Vick made a total of $700,000 in only 28 days. He has developed his own personal system, which he does not mind showing viewers.



BigIdeaMasterMind gives three components to focus on (using metaphors):



- Vehicle

- Engine

- Fuel



Vick takes viewers by the hand and demonstrates how to use his system step-by-step. His system takes care of the vehicle, engine and fuel all in one.



Before starting, the individual will need to find the right vehicle that is the most suitable for them. For example, an affiliate marketer will need to find the right affiliate to market, just as an individual selling stuff on eBay will need to find their niche. Every vehicle needs an engine. In this case, the technique used that drives the vehicle. The engine can be either fast or slow. For example, an affiliate marketer will be promoting someone else’s product. As a marketer, the individual will need to raise himself or herself above the competition, which can be tough. Fuel consists of getting traffic to the offer. Getting 1,000 visitors to the site is not good enough – in order to be successful, the marketer must get 1,000 visitors to their offer.



BigIdeaMasterMind gives secrets that no other “guru” has ever told before and they do so for free. Vick does not mind sharing the secret with the general public for free. His main goal is not to make money, because that is not an issue for him anymore, his main goal is to help others make money – to create good success stories.



About BigIdeaMasterMind

BigIdeaMasterMind takes individuals behind the scenes in order to show them how they can make money in no time at all. The system they use is offered to the general public for free. Vick makes the videos easy to understand and follow.