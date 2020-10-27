Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Bike Sharing Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Bike Sharing investments from 2020 to 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Bike Sharing Market: Meituan Dianping (Mobike), Youon Ditan (Hellobike), Lyft, Uber, and Other.



July 2018: Lyft, a ride-hailing company, acquired the largest North American bike sharing company Motivate, the parent company of New York City's CitiBank and Chicago's Ford GoBike. Motivate occupies nearly 80% of the bike rental trips in the United States and the company bikes will be renamed as Lyft Bikes.



April 2018: Uber acquired Jump Bikes for an amount of approximately USD 200 million. With the acquisition of Jump Bikes, Uber owns and operates a fleet of dockless electric bikes in San Francisco and other US cities. Uber has also started extending its Jump e-bike services into the European region.



China

Bike sharing provides a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation to the people for short-distance trips. Bike sharing serves the dual purpose of benefiting the environment by providing a cleaner mode of transportation as well as provide a means of physical exercise for the people.



The bike sharing market generates revenue from three main sources: the deposit fees, rental charges and advertisement. Various kinds of bike sharing models include free-floating bike sharing, hybrid bike sharing, dock-based bike sharing, cargo bike sharing etc. The major advantage of bike sharing is that it is cost effective, causes less traffic congestion and is cheaper as compared to taxis and car sharing.



The global bike sharing market has been segmented on the basis of bike type, bike sharing model, application and bike sharing type. Various types of bikes used in bike sharing can be segmented into e-bikes and others. On the basis of bike sharing model, bike sharing is divided into station-based/ dock based, dockless/ free floating and hybrid bike sharing. On the basis of applications, bike sharing can be segregated into government, enterprises and others. Moreover, the types of bike sharing include point-to-point, ride and return and distributed.



The global bike sharing market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing smartphone penetration, growth in internet of things (IoT), growing awareness about the environment and personal health etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the risk of theft and vandalism and the need for continuous maintenance of the bikes used in bike sharing programs.



Finally, the Bike Sharing market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Bike Sharing market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities.



