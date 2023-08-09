NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Bike Sharing Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Bike Sharing market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Jump Bikes (United States), Citi Bike (United States), Nextbike (Germany), Lime (United States), Capital Bikeshare (United States), Call a bike (Germany), Blue Bikes (United States), Mobike (China), Hellobike (China), Santander Cycles (United Kingdom).



The bike-sharing system is a service in which bikes are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. The many of the bike-sharing systems allow people to borrow a bike from a dock and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. In these systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.



In May 2019, Uber announced it launching its new electric jump bikes in London (United Kingdom). The companyâ€™s red bikes which can be hired through the Uber app. The bikes have an electric motor, which is designed to stop people from breaking a sweat and can reach speeds of 15mph.



Influencing Market Trend

- Advancements in the Navigation Technologies

Market Drivers

- Rising Smartphone Penetration Worldwide

- Increasing Youth Population

- Growth in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Opportunities:

- Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

- Increasing Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

Challenges:

- Risk of Theft and Vandalism



Analysis by Type (Conventional Bike, E-Bike), Application (Government, Enterprises, Others), Sharing Model (Station-Based/ Dock Based, Dockless/ Free Floating, Hybrid Bike Sharing), Time Period (Short Term, Long Term)



The regional analysis of Global Bike Sharing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



