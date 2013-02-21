Bike Shop SOOF Proves Popular with Enthusiasts and General Public Alike as Healthy Lifestyle Initiative Blooms

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Cycling has been a popular mode of transport since before the invention of the car, but it hasn’t stopped evolving since its invention. From hardcore downhill, track and off-road cyclists to extreme sports BMXers, the variety of cycling activities on offer is more varied than ever, and has proven particularly popular in Slovakia. Online bike store SOOF has been doing its best to promote not just its services, but the culture of cycling enthusiasts as well.



The site’s online store provides bikes of every conceivable kind, from children’s bikes and tricycles for both girls and boys, to men’s and women’s bikes in a wide variety of styles. They stock dirt and freestyle bikes, BMX bikes, mountain bikes, town bikes, electric assisted bikes, full suspension bikes and road bikes from all major manufacturers as well as protective clothing like helmets (prilby in Slovakian) and accessories like tires (plášte).



But they distinguish themselves from competitors by immersing themselves in the surrounding culture. They post regular news updates on competitions, conferences and events throughout every element of the cycling world, from off road and downhill trials to BMX competitions, road and track races. They frequently update their gallery with high quality imagery from events, and provide a schedule of upcoming dates so that fans can organize themselves to attend, or even enter the competitions. This has proven to be a popular strategy with customers.



A spokesperson for SOOF explained, “We’ve given our customers a reason to regularly revisit the site, as well as increase the opportunities for the newcomers to find us and keep coming back. By building a community around our online store, we’re helping to build in loyalty amongst our customers because they know that we match their passion and enthusiasm for this sport. We’re also helping to evangelise about the sport to people who might just be looking for a road bike for their city commute in order to be more environmentally friendly, thus creating new fans and potential customers.”



About SOOF

SOOF serves all fans, visitors and customers, but also "passers by" who discover the site and activities for the first time. In addition to the online store, visitors will find interesting information, photos from events, articles and other attractions. From the outset SOOF has aimed to promote not only its services but a healthy lifestyle for all through cycling. For more information please visit: http://www.soof.sk/