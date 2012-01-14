Bikerleathers.ca Now Features the World’s Smallest DOT Approved Beanie Motorcycle Helmets

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2012 -- Crazy Al's Bikerleathers.ca recently announced that they will be offering the smallest DOT approved beanie motorcycle helmets available from its online catalog Website. Crazy Al’s BikerLeathers.ca is Canada's largest retailer of top quality Motorcycle, Motocross, and Snowmobile Gear and apparel.



For years, motorcycle enthusiasts looking for the smallest beanie type half motorcycle helmets that were sleek and stylish were left with the novelty type beanie that sacrificed safety for looks. Now, Crazy Al’s Bikerleathers.ca carries an exclusive line of the smallest DOT approved beanie motorcycle helmets available anywhere. “We were constantly getting request for ever smaller beanie style motorcycle helmets that offered DOT-level approved protection,” said a Bikerleathers.ca specialist. With the entrance of this XS beanie motorcycle helmet, no other helmet even comes close to its small size and weight.”



Made from 100 percent natural real carbon fiber and weighing a single pound, this motorcycle helmet is roughly half the weight of a traditional half helmet. A thin memory foam-like lining gives the helmet a very low profile on the rider’s head. Currently, the carbon fibre XS beanie is priced low at Bikerleathers.ca and includes the helmet’s DOT test results in the box.



As a major powerhouse in the motorsports industry, Bikerleathers.ca brings riders the most current products at North America's lowest prices of all of its competitor motorcycle shops. They are Canada's largest retailer of top quality motorcycle gear as well as motocross and snowmobile gear featuring a massive selection of motorcycle, snowmobile and biker helmets of every style, type configuration and price range. Their motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile apparel lines include jackets, gloves, boots, vests, chaps, pants and accessories for men and women.



Bikerleathers.ca and Sledup.com are the online catalog versions of the parent company known as Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply. The company operates out of a massive retail location in London, Ontario Canada with its own gigantic Canadian distribution centres. Consequently, the company can offer its inventory at 10 to 80 percent less than other stores in North America. “We carry a broad selection from the top brands in the world and since we’re the distributor, we can pass massive savings along to customers in Canada, the U.S. and around the world,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.bikerleathers.ca



About Bikerleathers.ca

