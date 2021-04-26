Bikini Avengers: A New Comic Series Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Bikini Avengers is an emerging new comic book series that features the story of three girls, who rebel against an oppressive evil regime and are on a mission to free the women of the world from its ugly tentacles. The writer of this comic series is Rafi Khan, and the project is managed by Larry Christopher. To introduce this project to the world, the writer of this comic book series has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



The central characters of this comic book series are three girls, who are trained for combat by their grandfather and are raising voice against the oppressive evil regimes that suppress women. Moreover, Bikini Avengers are superheroes and proudly wear their bikinis in an anti-bikini regime dominated by oppressing men. Larry is welcoming everyone and especially women from around the world to support this project and help him reach his campaign goal on Kickstarter.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/bikiniavengers/bikini-avengers-living-free-and-fighting-evil and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 4,500 and the campaign is already getting a phenomenal response. Moreover, the campaign offers several great rewards for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Bikini Avengers

Contact:

Contact Person: Larry Christopher

Company: Bikini Avengers

Address: Henderson, Nevada

Email: admin@bikiniavengers.com

Website: https://www.bikiniavengers.com