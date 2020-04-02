Bikini Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are La Perla, RELLECIGA, Beach Bunny Swimwear, Victoria's Secrets

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Bikini is a two-piece swim-wear suit mostly worn in the summer and near the water bodies such as beaches for swimming, sunbathing, and bathing purposes. Bikinis are available in various types and also according to body type. For instance, earlier, manufacturers didn't focus on the manufacturing of bikinis for the healthy people; however, the change in the mindset and the increasing confidence among the women has propelled the growth of the bikini market.



The global bikini market is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the acceptance of western culture across the world and the increasing acceptance of body image.



Rapid changes in the fashion industry owing to the fabric used, change in design & textures are the key factors that are anticipated to affect the market dynamics in the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- La perla

- RELLECIGA

- Beach Bunny Swimwear

- Victoria's Secrets

- Seafolly

- Zimmermann

- CHANEL Billabong

- Maaji

- L'SPACE



Segment by Type:

- Nylon

- Polyester

- Cotton

- Spandex



Segment by Distribution:

- Online stores

- Direct selling



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bikini Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bikini Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bikini Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bikini Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bikini Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bikini Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bikini Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bikini Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bikini Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bikini Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bikini Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bikini Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bikini Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bikini Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bikini Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bikini Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



