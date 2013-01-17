Bilderberg- Ultimate Control: A Real Life Da Vinci Code

Chandler, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- While posed as a work of fiction, Nolan J. Reynolds’ new book has a very real message; keep an open mind about America’s past, present and future. Are citizens really in control of their country? Find out more about the book that is poised to provide a wake-up call for America.



First appearing as a fictional novel, Nolan J. Reynolds’ ‘Bilderberg – Ultimate Control’ carries a very serious message. Compelling its readers to keep an open mind about the messages of the mainstream media, while also holding Government to their responsibility to serve ‘the people’, the book is creating a growing buzz in the literary world.



Everything is told through the fictional story of a man and his family who fight to survive a catastrophic situation. However, based on the life of each and every real-world American, the author hopes to make readers sit up and realize the importance of not taking the Government’s word as gospel.



“The book’s characters are based on my own early years, taking readers through a number of crucial events in our country’s history,” says Reynolds, reliving a time when families sat around the dinner table, kids played in the street and the simple life was adopted by many.



Continuing, “From the assassinations of JFK and RFK to the increased power of oil and the prominence of war, I discuss some of the untold aspects of our history which will both shock and encourage readers not to put 100% of their faith in the mainstream media.”



Reynolds believes that as the power brokers manipulate everything from currency to war, they reap record profits from our slow walk down the green mile to serfdom, affecting every aspect of our lives.



“From oil tycoons to the banking elite, the corporate world is far more visible than it was two generations ago. Readers will find out how they are affecting our lives and get an insight into how they are likely to shape the world our Grandchildren will be living in,” Reynolds adds.



With such an epic story to tell, Reynolds weaves fiction and reality into a truly compelling read that will stir every patriotic fiber in the bodies of millions.



‘Bilderberg – Ultimate Control’, published by Brighton Publishing, is available from the following ebooks outlets as well as anywhere fine ebooks are sold around the world:



Amazon: http://amzn.to/TJrMP5

Barnes & Noble: http://bit.ly/XicRLc

Smashwords: http://bit.ly/VNB8Yj



Watch an insightful interview with the author, here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9t9OVQZNvc

Print Release scheduled for Feb. 2013



About Nolan J. Reynolds

Nolan J. Reynolds was born in 1959 in a Harlem hospital and grew up in Astoria, Queens. His family spent many summers in his grandfather’s house in a suburban North Shore fishing town on Long Island. His wife is, and always has been, his biggest inspiration and driving force behind his writing, which often focuses on issues of ethics, values, and the challenges facing America. Bilderberg is his first book.