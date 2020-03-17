Bile Duct Cancer Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025:Fresenius Kabi AG, Celgene Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Global Bile Duct Cancer Market accounted to USD 154.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Major Market Competitors:



Some of the major players operating in global bile-duct cancer market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Celgene Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., ConMed Corporation, Mylan N.V. and Boston Scientific Corporation among others.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



Rise In Prevalence Of Bile Duct Cancer Patients



Technological Development In The Health Care Sector



High Cost Of The Treatment



Long Duration in the Approvals Of Drugs



Market Segmentation: Global Bile Duct Cancer Market



By treatment type the global bile duct cancer market is segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.



By type the global bile duct cancer market is segmented into intrahepatic, and extrahepatic.



By end-users the global bile duct cancer market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and academic institutes.



On the basis of geography, global Bile Duct Cancer market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.



Competitive Analysis:



The global bile duct cancer market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bile-duct cancer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



