Biletu - the New Innovative Way to Organize and Pay for Events Between Friends

Santiago, Chile -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2012 -- During a survey carried out, it’s reported that over 55% of all respondents have had a friendship or relationship destroyed and lost because of money related issues. Felipe Millan, an entrepreneur from Santiago, Chile has set out to combat this trend through an innovative mobile application, known as Biletu. Biletu is a one-stop phone application which aims to connect friends together and make payments between friends an easy process. Millan has presented at the Future of Mobile London 2012, and also the Future of Web Apps 2012, where he scored a remarkable second place. He is also scheduled to present at LeWeb Paris 2012. (www.leweb.co)



Biletu is ultimately an application that makes sending payments a breeze. Biletu allows friends to send and receive payments through payment portals such as PayPal. The process is relatively simple, and can all be achieved through a traditional smartphone. Millan’s expectations for Biletu were to completely eradicate the awkward moment associated with asking friends for owed money. Instead, with Biletu, users can set up events and keep track of how much money their friends owe. From there, e-mails and reminders can be sent to remind friends of the debt owed. Once a reminder has been sent out, the friend who owes money can make a payment through the simple navigational structure and feel of Biletu. Users are able to add a location to the event, add photos of the event and even add audio to remind their friends of any debt owed. This helps in making sure that the debt is received, without running into the “What, I don’t understand what you mean?” notation.



This innovative application is currently completely free. To learn more about Biletu, and to spread the message of this awesome mobile application which is scheduled to hit the mobile world shortly, you can head over to: http://www.biletu.com/



For more details, email info@biletu.com or visit http://www.biletu.com/