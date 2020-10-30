Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Biliary Tumor Drug Development Pipeline Analysis 2020 is latest report on Global Biliary Tumor Drug Pipeline published By Fortune Business Insights. The rising prevalence of biliary tumor and increased research spending have encouraged many pharmaceutical companies to develop a novel therapy for the treatment of the biliary tumor. For instance; DKN-01, a humanized monoclonal antibody is being developed by Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is currently under phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of bile duct cancer through is anti-neoplastic activity.



Biliary Tumor is a type of cancer which develops in the area that connects the gall bladder, small intestine, and liver, commonly called a bile duct. It can be classified into three types namely intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, hilar cholangiocarcinoma, and distal cholangiocarcinoma. The common symptoms of biliary tumor include abdominal pain, weight loss, fatigue, white-colored stools, itchy skin, and others.



According to the America Cancer Society, bile duct cancer is more common in Southeast Asia. In the U.S. approximately 8,000 people are diagnosed with bile duct cancer each year. The current treatment for biliary treatment includes radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. The drugs often prescribed for biliary cancer are gemcitabine, oxaliplatin, 5-fluorouracil, cisplatin, and others.



The report on 'Biliary Tumor– Pipeline Review, 2019' provides a comprehensive overview of the drugs that are in the R&D pipeline by indication or molecule for Biliary Tumor. The report provides a thorough analysis of the distribution of the pipeline products by clinical trial stage, indication, company, therapy area and details such as clinical trial stage, sponsor, description on every product in the pipeline. Products in the preclinical and clinical stage along with dormant & discontinued pipeline candidates are included in the report. The report also covers additional insights such as epidemiology overview and current market scenario for Biliary Tumor.



The report on 'Biliary Tumor – Pipeline Review, 2019', which is built by following a robust research methodology involving primary interviews and desk research, provides a complete overview of the R&D activity and pipeline products to assist companies in developing growth strategies and identifying emerging players.



TABLE OF CONTENT:



1. Introduction



1.1. Report Overview



2. Biliary Tumor- Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Biliary Tumor: Pipeline Assessment



4.1. By Stage of Development



4.2. By Route of Administration



4.3. By Drug Class



4.4. By Molecule Type



4.5. By Therapy Area / Indication



4.6. By Drug Target



4.7. By Sponsor



5. Biliary Tumor: Company &Drug Profiles



5.1. Clinical Stage



5.1.1. Surufatinib – HutchisonMedipharma Limited



5.1.1.1. Company Overview



5.1.1.2. Product Description



5.1.1.3. R&D Status &Development Activities



5.1.1.4. Mechanism of Action



5.1.1.5. Molecule Type



5.1.1.6. Stage of Development



5.1.1.7. Indications



5.1.1.8. Route of Administration



5.1.1.9. Funding



5.1.2. Varlitinib – Aslan Pharmaceuticals



5.1.2.1. Company Overview



5.1.2.2. Product Description



5.1.2.3. R&D Status &Development Activities



5.1.2.4. Mechanism of Action



5.1.2.5. Molecule Type



5.1.2.6. Stage of Development



5.1.2.7. Indications



5.1.2.8. Route of Administration



5.1.2.9. Funding



5.1.3. DKN-01 – Leap Therapeutics, Inc.



5.1.3.1. Company Overview



5.1.3.2. Product Description



5.1.3.3. R&D Status &Development Activities



5.1.3.4. Mechanism of Action



5.1.3.5. Molecule Type



5.1.3.6. Stage of Development



5.1.3.7. Indications



5.1.3.8. Route of Administration



5.1.3.9. Funding



5.1.4. Others



5.2. Preclinical



5.2.1. Company Overview



5.2.2. Product Description



5.2.3. R&D Status &Development Activities



5.2.4. Mechanism of Action



5.2.5. Molecule Type



5.2.6. Indications



5.2.7. Route of Administration



5.2.8. Funding



6. Biliary Tumor: An Overview on Dormant & Discontinued Pipeline Candidates



6.1. Overview



6.2. Product Description



6.3. Reason for Discontinuation



7. Biliary Tumor: Additional Key Insights



7.1. Epidemiology Overview: Biliary Tumor



7.2. Current Market Scenario: Biliary Tumor Therapeutics



7.3. Overview of Government Funded Biliary Tumor Research Grants Programs



7.4. Overview of Approved Drugs for Bile Duct Cancer



8. Biliary Tumor: News, Press Releases and Conference Details



