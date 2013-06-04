Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The quality Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) home builders at Bill Beazley Homes have announced the opening of the brand new Willow Oak Village pool just in time for summer. The exceptional resort style pool, complete with kid’s splash area, was ready to go on Tuesday May 28.



Bill Beazley Homes was happy to open the unique Willow Oak Village pool and play environment the day after Memorial Day for a delighted community. Unlike other high end communities in the CSRA, Willow Oak village charges no extra premium or membership fees for residents to use the outstanding pool with splash feature and sun lounge. The new pool is just one of the many amenities available in the newest outstanding CSRA community. Willow Oak Village features one and two story floor plans in a variety of styles.



In addition to the brand new Willow Oak Village pool, the community features a wealth of amenities and options for discerning homeowners. Bill Beazley Homes started the community with an excellent Grovetown location. The area is removed from heavy traffic congestion but still easily accesses community favorites like Fort Gordon.



Willow Oak Village features sidewalks furnished with decorative lamp posts and a community walking path that stretches through the large designated green space of the community. Every Willow Oak Village home includes hardwood floors, granite counters and huge carefully leveled lots. Every lawn in Willow Oak Village features fresh sod and every rear-yard is neighbor free and offers a beautiful view of some the CSRA’s most beautiful natural features. Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering new homeowners $7000 in closing costs.



More information on the Willow Oak Village pool is available on the Bill Beazley Homes website.



More information on the CSRA community and other local CSRA info is available on the Bill Beazley Homes Facebook page.



