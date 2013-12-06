Bill Beazley Homes Announces New Developments at Hayne's Station

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Bill Beazley Homes is happy to announce Phase II of Hayne’s Station is now open, and Phase III is underway. This section will consist of 22 of the larger lots, each one spectacular and awaiting a brand new Bill Beazley Home.



When one pulls up to the entrance of Hayne’s Station in Augusta, Georgia, they will be greeted by a little red train depot complete with train tracks, a lamppost, and all the charm of quaint old-fashioned living. It is details such as these which make the neighborhood of Hayne’s Station unique and desirable. Here, Bill Beazley has combined just enough old-world charm with new age amenities, creating the area’s most sought after community.



Hayne’s Station offers 3-5 bedroom homes on large lots with yard trees, gourmet kitchens, and plenty of living space for the whole family. It offers a great location with access to Richmond County Magnet Schools. Phase III lots won’t last forever. Call to reserve one before they are gone.



Bill Beazley Homes is an award-winning and respected home builder one can trust for value and great customer service. They are a family-owned and operated business and have been building homes in Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas for 40 years. Trust them to build a superior quality dream home.



For more information on new building projects or to reserve your Phase III lot now, please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com