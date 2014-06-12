Bill Beazley Homes Announces Pinterest Contest

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- A healthy addiction to Pinterest could pay off for one lucky Bill Beazley Homes follower. This week, Bill Beazley Homes announced their latest Pin to Win contest and it’s all about curb appeal.



Curb appeal is defined as the attractiveness of a home when viewed from the outside, but what that means can vary from person to person. Some view curb appeal as a well-manicured lawn while others might consider a garden full of seasonal flowers or a shiny new mailbox curb appeal. The truth is, really great curb appeal is a combination of all these things and to help homeowners get inspired to create their own, Bill Beazley Homes designed the Curb Appeal at The Retreat Pinterest Contest.



In order to become eligible to win the $250 dollar Visa gift card grand prize, entrants must first follow Bill Beazley Homes on Pinterest. Once a follower, they can create a “Curb Appeal at The Retreat” Pinterest board and submit the link to the board on the Bill Beazley Homes Facebook timeline. The next step is to pin the contest image and at least 10 more curb appeal inspired images with the hashtag #RetreatCurbAppeal.



The Retreat at Storm Branch Curb Appeal Inspiration contest will run from June 2nd until June 20th 2014. The entry with the most votes will be determined the winner of the $250 Visa gift card grand prize. Participants must meet a minimum age requirement of 18 years old and be a citizen of the United States of America.



Residents at The Retreat at Storm Branch have access to everything from walking and hiking trails, to large ½ acre private lots. Although it can give one the impression of living on a semi-secluded island, it is really quite close to the major metropolitan areas of Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, S.C. Its convenient location lets residents be near it all without feeling stifled by the hustle and bustle of city living, The Retreat is the ideal neighborhood for families and retirees looking to relocate to Augusta, Georgia.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business that has serviced residents of Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas for 40 years. They are a team of knowledgeable homebuilders that specialize in semi-custom homes and are renowned for their superior customer service.



For more information about The Retreat at Storm Branch and other new home neighborhoods in the Augusta metro area please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com