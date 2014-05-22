Bill Beazley Homes Announces Top Sellers in Augusta, GA

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Bill Beazley Homes understands the importance of recognizing excellence among the realtors who serve their company. 2013 was a great year for the company due in large part to these men and women, and their hard work did not go unappreciated. In a recent blog Bill Beazley Homes thanked their top-selling realtors in the Augusta Metro area. These agents contributed to the success of Bill Beazley Homes by bringing home buyers to view and buy Bill Beazley Homes.



For Prudential Beazley Real Estate, those agents are Nicole Trask, Rachel Combs, Danny Adams, Roxanne Bentley, Gail Trzonkowski and Tara Lamantia. Trzonkowski and Lamantia achieved the highest sales from the Prudential Beazley Real Estate team.



From outside agencies those realtors were Charissa Jones, Donna Barbour, Scott Madaus, and Donna Joyner from Meybohm; Gwenfred Millard from Re/Max Partners; Jackie Carter from VanderMorgan Realty and Erica Barton from Keller Williams Augusta Partners.



Currently, Bill Beazley Homes builds thirteen new homes neighborhoods throughout Aiken, Richmond and Columbia Counties including Manchester at Diamond Lakes, Cornerstone, Willow Oak Village, Gregg’s Mill, The Retreat at Storm Branch, Hayne’s Station, Bergen Place West, Woodlief, Summerlin, Highgrove, Creek Bend, Summit at Horse Creek, and Southampton.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated home builder. They have served residents of Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas for 40 years providing superior customer service, customizable options, and quality home building. Their business is built around the promise to serve their clients’ needs and meet their every satisfaction.



For more information on new homes near the Augusta National please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



They also make regular updates to their Facebook.