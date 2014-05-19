Bill Beazley Homes Appreciates Augusta, Georgia Realtors

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Among the many achievements of Bill Beazley Homes in 2013 were new ranch floor plans in Manchester and Cornerstone, new walking and hiking trails at Willow Oak Village, a resort style swimming pool in Willow Oak Village, a dozen contests, and 22 new lots at Hayne’s station. However, without the help of realtors who bring clients to view and sell Bill Beazley Homes, none of this success would have been possible.



Bill Beazley Homes appreciates the dedication of these hardworking men and women of Augusta. Thanks to their efforts and commitment, Bill Beazley Homes has become one of the most successful home builders in the Augusta Metro area.



“To all those who sold Bill Beazley Homes during 2013, we wish to extend a huge thank you. Thank you for making Bill Beazley Homes what it is today and contributing to its booming success. We hope that with your help, we will see many more flourishing years to come” – Bill Beazley Homes.



Currently Bill Beazley Homes is building 13 new home neighborhoods throughout Aiken, Richmond and Columbia Counties including Manchester at Diamond Lakes, Cornerstone, Willow Oak Village, Gregg’s Mill, The Retreat at Storm Branch, Hayne’s Station, Bergen Place West, Woodlief, Summerlin, Highgrove, Creek Bend, The Summit at Horse Creek, and Southampton. Each location offers unique amenities that fit a variety of needs and lifestyle preferences. In addition, homebuyers have the option to make their home even more unique at the Bill Beazley Homes design center. Here, they can participate in the design process by selecting the flooring, cabinetry finishes, appliances and more.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has been in the business of building quality new homes for over 40 years. Part of their longevity comes from the fact that they offer value, great customer service, and superior home design. They are also a family-owned business so one can count on them to be personal, upfront, and extremely helpful. Clients love Bill Beazley Homes because they take care of their clients’ needs every step of the way, providing excellent customer service and superior homes at a great value



For more information about new homes available in the Augusta metro area please contact Bill Beazley Homes at (706) 863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com?