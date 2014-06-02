Bill Beazley Homes Creates a New Home Design Center Checklist

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Buying a home is a very large investment, which is why having a say in the design process can be a rewarding experience for homebuyers. A semi-custom home gives you the opportunity to create a unique home of their very own. They can select color palettes, finishes, and more without being bogged down by too many decisions. For those interested in purchasing a semi-custom home, the design center appointment is an exciting event, but it can also be daunting. Although there are fewer decisions than a fully custom home, ensuring every aspect of your home is exactly how you envision it can be, stressful.



To combat this stress, the design specialist at Bill Beazley Homes has created a new home design center guide. In this checklist, clients are shown everything they need to have ready prior to their design center appointment.



Bill Beazley Homes suggests knowing 8 items before the appointment. Know your budget and stick to it. Know your time constraints. Know what you want. Know your colors. Know how to complement. Know what the builder’s standards look like. Know how others are decorating and know not to forget the little things.



“Knowing your budget and sticking to it will keep you from selecting upgrades that are far out of your price range. If you don’t want to go over 10K in upgrades then make a plan and prioritize what is most important and what you can live without,” says Bill Beazley Homes.



For further information on what to have ready during the design center appointment read the complete guide here.



The only thing more exciting than getting the opportunity to help design your very own semi-custom new home is getting the opportunity to live in the house you designed from the bottom up. Bill Beazley Homes gives homebuyers that opportunity, and every stage of the process is handled with professionalism.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is an award-winning and respected homebuilder one can trust for value and great customer service. They are a family-owned and operated business and have been building homes in Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas for 40 years. Their superior customer service and friendly employees will ensure one a pleasant design process from start to finish.



For more information or to contact the Bill Beazley Design Center, please call 706-863-4888 email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



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