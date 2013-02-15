Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Bill Beazley homes has finished phase 1 of the new Bergen Place West development in North Augusta and has begun groundbreaking and development for phase 2. Bill Beazley Homes and Bergen Place West are working together to offer several exciting new and exciting property options to Georgia residents. The Bergen Place West development offers North Augusta several new homes in a variety of floor plans, as well as new lots in the Phase 2 construction.



The Bergen Place west development features 13 floor plans in a wide range of styles for three and four bedroom single family homes. Every unit in the Bergen Place West development comes complete with a newly finished yard, including front and rear sprinkler system. Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering up to $11,000 in buyer incentives, on new homes and available lots and construction plans. Bergen Place West is conveniently located to Aiken, Augusta and North Augusta in the Bergen Place development.



Bergen Place West is an upscale community in North Augusta, with homes starting in the $190K range. All of the new construction homes available in the phase 1 portion of the development, as well as new construction and construction options in phase II, have several outstanding features and available options. Ownership in the community comes with membership to the neighborhood covenant, giving them a chance to shape the new development and its community to their ideal home. The community offers several community features as well as an optional membership for a community pool.



For more information on Bill Beazley homes and the Bergen Place West development, click here.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888