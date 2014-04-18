Bill Beazley Homes Examines the Pros and Cons of New Homes

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- As the housing market continues to improve, more homes are available for purchase. Whether one is searching for a new home or a resale home, there are plenty of options to choose from. For those currently debating between a resale and new home Bill Beazley Homes has released a blog that examines the pros and cons of each.



One of the pros of having a new home is that, “there will be no repairs needed when you move in. The builder will address and repair almost all imperfections before you take possession.” In addition you won’t have to remodel or change the personal décor of a previous owner because you have the freedom of selecting finishes that fit your personal taste. There are also many modern amenities, neighborhood amenities, and incentives with new homes that aren’t standard with existing homes.



The cons of a new home are that new homes are typically more expensive than resale homes because they are built from the ground up and are semi-custom. New homebuyers must also anticipate owning the home longer than buyers of resale homes.



The bottom line, however, is that a new home will hold value over the next 10 years.



“Although they are traditionally more expensive, when you consider the extra out of pocket cost you would need to spend on modernizing a resale home, repairing it, customizing it, and maintaining it, the costs come out about equal.”



New home neighborhoods can be found in great locations all across Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC in close proximity to large employers, shopping, and entertainment.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is a proud community member of the CSRA. They have been building superior homes in the CSRA for over 40 years. They are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building. With an excellent warranty program, decades of experience, and customer service that cannot be matched, Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in the CSRA.



For more information on designing your own home today, please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com



Bill Beazley Homes regularly makes updates on their Facebook page as well as Google+.