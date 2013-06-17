Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Bill Beazley Homes has recently announced that the new Cornerstone community is so successful that a brand new section is already underway. Aiken’s newest luxury community is near the charming downtown of historic Aiken, South Carolina. This makes it extremely easy to access from anywhere in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). Cornerstone is conveniently located, but is still far enough away from the city to offer homeowners a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Cornerstone is conveniently located near several shopping options, as well as several community recreation and entertainment options. These make the Cornerstone community increasingly popular with homeowners that are looking for an outstanding home that offers peace, privacy and convenience in their community.



The new section of Cornerstone will feature the same excellent home designs and construction options that made the initial section extremely popular. Cornerstone homes feature a range of 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans with 2 to 2.5 baths each. Prices on these quality Cornerstone homes start range from 1705 to 2450 square feet and start in the $250K range. The community itself features newly laid underground utilities and spacious lots. Cornerstone also features carefully laid walking trails and large community common areas for barbeques, community events and family gatherings that are big enough to need more space than a large Cornerstone lawn. Families gain access to the top rated Chukker Creek, Kennedy and South Aiken schools. Cornerstone is extremely close to Hopelands Gardens and the H.O. Weeks community center, giving families a wealth of options for entertainment and activities. Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering $4000 in closing costs on all Cornerstone Homes.



More information on Cornerstone is available on the Bill Beazley Homes website.



More information on all Bill Beazley communities is located on the Bill Beazley Homes Facebook page.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888