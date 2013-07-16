Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Residents of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) have been buzzing for years about Bill Beazley Homes. This year, the popular CSRA local homebuilder has earned a prestigious nod from the experts at Professional Builder. Bill Beazley Homes is extremely proud to have made a big enough impression in 2013 to earn a Housing Giant award from the popular home builder’s magazine. Professional Builder released the yearly list of the absolute best homebuilders in the United States and awards the best of them a Housing Giant award. This year represents an extremely important turn for the award itself, due to a significant uptick in new construction homes. Only the biggest and best home construction firms in the country make it onto this prestigious list and this year only the best of those firms qualified.



With over 40 years of experience, Bill Beazley Homes has a long tradition as a quality CSRA home builder. In recent years, Bill Beazley Homes has developed outstanding neighborhoods across the CSRA. They have worked with celebrities and major charities to improve the quality of life for CSRA residents. Bill Beazley Homes has embraced ecological construction and landscaping techniques. They offer communities and homes using the Bill Beazley Homes Green Advantage program. The Green Advantage program preserves the natural beauty of the CSRA. By using the latest eco-friendly green building techniques, Bill Beazley Homes leaves a small carbon footprint while offering homeowners significant savings on energy bills. Bill Beazley Homes intends to continue developing homes and communities across the CSRA and is already looking towards the 2014 Housing Giant awards.



More information on the award winning home builder Bill Beazley Homes is available here.



Bill Beazley homes makes regular social media updates and provides CSRA community information on Facebook.



Bill Beazley Homes:

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888