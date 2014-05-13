Bill Beazley Homes Is an Energy-Efficient Builder in Augusta, Georgia

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Home buyers today want more than a good house at an affordable price. They want the reassurance that they are making a great investment. They want an energy efficient home that will save them money as well as create a healthier living space for their family and the environment.



In their latest blog post, Bill Beazley Homes demonstrates the high standards of Georgia State. “In the 2013 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard, published November 4, 2013, Georgia State scored higher than the neighboring states of Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alabama in building energy codes and appliance efficiency standards.”



Home builders in the area must pass these scrupulous state standards in order to be get the green stamp of approval. Some fail, while others like Bill Beazley Homes consistently exceed the minimum requirements needed to pass inspection. With their high quality homes, eco-friendly appliances, and energy efficient building standards, Bill Beazley Homes proves that it cares about the environment and their clients. With a Green Advantage home from Bill Beazley Homes, a home owner will receive energy saving options such as energy-efficient windows that cut heating and cooling costs by as much as 50%, ENERGY STAR® appliances that use up to 50% less energy and water, and Low VOC paints and finishes that dramatically reduce pollutants in the home.



“Conservation efforts help us build responsibly and give back to the community.” - Bill Beazley Homes.



Bill Beazley Homes stays current with the efforts of Georgia State to improve its energy efficient standards through a program called REScheck.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is a locally owned and operated home builder who has been building new homes in the Augusta Metro area for over 40 years. Because they are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building, Bill Beazley Homes’ home building standards have only improved over the years. They create stunning, custom, low impact homes that deliver countless benefits for its occupants and the environment.



For more information about Bill Beazley Green Advantage Homes please call (706) 863-4888.



They also make regular updates to their Facebook and Google+.