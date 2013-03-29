Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- The new Hayne’s Station community of Augusta, Georgia is expanding with 44 new lots by premier home builder Bill Beazley Homes. The Hayne’s Station community is an exclusive new community in a fantastic location in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA), and the initial lots filled out very quickly. The entire Hayne’s Station is extensively manicured and features large lots that feature new Bermuda sod and trees.



Bill Beazley Homes has developed a spread of thirteen exceptional floor plans that range from three to five bedrooms and 1500-4068 square feet. Bill Beazley Homes has extensive experience building luxury homes in the CSRA and have put extra effort into the Hayne’s Station community of Augusta. Each of the new Hayne’s Station homes comes with hardwood floors and coffered ceilings with wainscoting. The kitchens in each of these exclusive homes come with granite countertops and stained cabinets.



The first phase of the Hayne’s Station community of Augusta quickly filled up due to the quality of the community and accessibility to CSRA staples. Hayne’s Station is located minutes away from Fort Gordon, Eisenhower Hospital and the Augusta Mall. It also offers convenient access to the Augusta Airport. Hayne’s Station is in proximity to the Richmond County Magnet Schools as well as the extremely well rated Sue Reynolds Elementary School, giving parents excellent options.



Along with the 44 lots in the next phase of Hayne’s Station, the community is preparing for a Junior Olympic pool as well as a complete family activity area. The community has been built with a careful eye to aesthetics. It is also outfitted with newly laid underground utilities, as well as sidewalks and ample streetlights. Each of the new lots and options comes complete with $7,000 in buyer’s bonus on all of these exclusive Bill Beazley Homes.



More information on these new Hayne’s Station of Augusta, Georgia is available here.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888