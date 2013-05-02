Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Potential Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) homeowners have an exciting new option on Whiskey Road in Aiken, South Carolina. Bill Beazley Homes has developed the brand new Cornerstone community to provide high quality housing to the growing Aiken population. Bill Beazley Homes is always forward thinking and looking to build where communities are both needed and appreciated. Aiken has been one of the most populated cities in the CSRA for years. With hundreds of new jobs and a growing economy, Aiken was an obvious choice for a brand new Bill Beazley Homes community. After months of intensive design and planning, development on the Cornerstone community is now in full swing in Aiken.



Cornerstone has been developed from the ground up with families in mind. Each lot features large wooded lawns with ample space and jogging trails. Bill Beazley Homes is working hard to provide a wide range of homes for prospective Aiken families. Attached homes with three bedrooms and detached homes with three, four and five bedrooms offer plenty of options. All floor plans in Cornerstone feature two and a half to four and a half baths. Cornerstone is conveniently located on Whiskey Road and is extremely close to Hopelands Gardens and the H.O. Weeks Recreation center, which includes the Aiken Skate Park. This ensures that families have several options for entertainment available as soon as they move in to the Cornerstone community. Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering new homeowners $4000 in closing costs for homes in this exciting new Aiken, SC development.



