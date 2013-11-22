Bill Beazley Homes Launches Newsletter Contest with $250 Cash Prize

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- This week, Bill Beazley Homes announced their latest contest where one lucky winner will receive a $250 Visa gift card.



Only those with a subscription to the Bill Beazley Homes monthly newsletter are eligible. Those who already receive the newsletter will be automatically entered, while others will have until December 19th to sign up. Signing up is possible through their website. It takes only a few seconds to fill out the form. Simply enter a name and a valid email address for the chance to win the $250 gift card prize. Sign up is free. All emails must be confirmed to be eligible.



The winning entry will be announced December 20, just in time for the holidays. All Prudential realtors, Prudential employees, Bill Beazley Homes employees, and the families of previously stated parties are excluded from winning.



The Bill Beazley newsletter is a free monthly publication that provides relevant, interesting homeowner and homebuyer information. Each issue spotlights different offers, design trends, maintenance and repair help, and community events anyone would find useful. With a subscription to the newsletter one will also receive their free eBook, 10 Steps you Must Take when Buying a New Home. With this helpful book, one can dive deeper into what it takes to secure that dream home.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business, building homes in Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas for 40 years. Through contests, newsletters, and great customer service they provide a value to their past, present, and future customers and maintain a positive relationship.



For more information on new building projects or for custom home options please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com



Visit Bill Beazley Homes to read the blog, How to win Christmas “Dough” Just in Time for the Holidays.