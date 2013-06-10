Bill Beazley Homes New Section in Bergen Place West Is Selling Lots Extremely Quickly

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The exciting new section in the Bergen Place West community of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) is selling lots extremely quickly. Bergen Place West is an extremely popular community in North Augusta, South Carolina. The CSRA home builders at Bill Beazley Homes have reported that the new phase of Bergen Place West is moving quickly. Lots for new construction homes in Bergen Place West are being snapped off the market nearly as soon as plans are made available. With quality home options that feature 3-5 bedroom and 2.5-4 bathroom floor plans, Bergen Place West has options for everyone. Each home features a functional fireplace and is built with hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Outside, each home comes complete with sod yards and automatic front and rear yard sprinkler system.



The Bergen Place West community has more to offer than just the outstanding homes that Bill Beazley Homes provides. The community is located well within the North Augusta school system and provides access to North Augusta Elementary, Middle and High schools. Sidewalks that are well lit by neighborhood streetlights accent the growing community. For other outdoor options, Bergen Place West comes complete with designated park areas for community use and memberships available in the community pool. The North Augusta Country Club tennis center is remarkably close to Bergen Place West, offering residents local entertainment beyond the famous Aiken Triple Crown. Bergen Place West features brick homes in the $210K range. Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering Bergen Place West Homeowners $3500 in closing costs.



More information on Bergen Place West is available at the Bill Beazley Homes website.



Bill Beazley Homes regularly offers CSRA community updates via Facebook.



