Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Bill Beazley Homes have announced that the new Southampton community in Hephzibah, GA is ready for homeowners. Currently Southampton is accepting applications from qualified homeowners on several outstanding single family homes created by notable builders, Bill Beazley Homes. The upscale Southampton neighborhood has new homes starting in the $130,000 ranges with square footage from 1458-2450.



Southampton is extremely close to Fort Gordon, the Augusta Regional Airport as well as Diamond Lakes Recreation and Community center, and several major traffic arteries. This convenient location makes Southampton an excellent community in regards to commuting. This can be particularly excellent for potential homeowners interested in quality properties in the Richmond County area. In addition to proximity to several major transportation lanes and important community locations, Southampton homeowners get access to the outstanding educational programs at Diamond Lakes Elementary School, Spirit Creek Middle School and Cross Creek High.



Each of the new Southampton homes in Hephzibah, Georgia features a new sod lawn and full front and rear sprinklers. The three and four bedroom single family homes feature a wide range of floor plans and facing options. For families with kids, the Diamond Lakes recreation center provides a nearby playground and baseball diamond.



Each of the new homes has the trademark superiority of quality and design that Bill Beazley Homes brings to every new construction project, including fireplaces as well as hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. The Southampton community comes complete with a strong covenant and homeowners association to ensure the community remains beautiful, and the property values don’t decline. Right now, Bill Beazley Homes is offering $3000 closing costs on all of the homes in the upscale Southampton community.



