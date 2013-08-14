Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The exceptional homebuilders at Bill Beazley Homes have been a popular option in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) for years. With a reputation for charitable work, quality homes and fantastic communities, it’s no wonder that Bill Beazley Homes is so popular with CSRA residents. Bill Beazley Homes continues to develop outstanding properties with extremely competitive pricing across the CSRA. The beautiful brick homes in Southampton at Hephzibah, Georgia are a fantastic example of the ongoing commitment to quality that goes into every Bill Beazley Homes project.



Southampton is a growing community in the Augusta region. It offers easy access to Augusta and nearby communities like Hephzibah and Grovetown. Southampton is extremely close to Fort Gordon and the Diamond Lakes Regional Park. These nearby amenities make Southampton one of the most conveniently located communities in the CSRA. With outstanding homes at extremely competitive prices, Southampton appeals to a wide range of potential homeowners.



Bill Beazley Homes has several homes in the exclusive community at Southampton, starting in the $120’s. The 3 bed, 2 bath home at 2820 Wyndham Drive is an excellent example of the quality, affordable homes Southampton offers potential homeowners. With 1413 square feet, the Prince William III floor plan features a formal dining room and plenty of space for a breakfast table. The owner’s suite comes complete with a private bath and walk-in closet. A $7,000 buyer’s incentive plus a free 1 year 1% buy down with approved lender highlight the Bill Beazley Homes commitment to providing affordable, quality homes for CSRA homeowners.



More information on Southampton homes by Bill Beazley Homes is available here.



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Bill Beazley Homes:

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888