Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Bill Beazley homes have four remaining Aiken County lots for sale in the Signature Selection properties at The Retreat at Storm Branch. The Retreat at Storm Branch is a new premier estate community, featuring large lots and outstanding community features. Each of the estate style homes at The Retreat at Storm Branch sits on a large wooded lot. The entire community layout was designed to feel like a private retreat, instead of a simple development. Many of the extended community lots for sale expand to nearly three and a half acres. The home designs built by Bill Beazley homes are second to none. Each of the four Signature Selection lots that remain offer the best features on expansive, well placed, lots.



All of the designer floor plans crafted by Bill Beazley homes for The Retreat at Storm Branch come loaded with amenities beyond the large wooded home sites. Single and two story designs are available, with bedrooms ranging from three to six. Each of them has a fireplace, gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors. Each lot comes complete with automatic front and back sprinklers and a newly sodden front yard. The community itself is a dedicated green space, and offers residents walking trails and several beautiful community areas. The entrance to the community has been carefully designed with an outstanding water feature made with natural materials. The Retreat at Storm Branch is local to Redcliffe Elementary, Jackson Middle and Silver Bluff High schools, with property starting in the two hundred and thirty thousand dollar range.



More information on The Retreat at Storm Branch homes by Bill Beazley Homes is available here.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888