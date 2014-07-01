Bill Beazley Homes Ranks Among Top 300 Homebuilding Giants in America

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Evans-based Bill Beazley Homes is ranked the #255 biggest home builder in America, among a considerable pool that includes over 34,000 firms. The annual “Housing Giants” report by Professional Builder magazine showcases the largest and most productive new construction leaders in the nation. They reported that the past year was a good one for the top builders who adapted to a changing market and provided homes that were “diversified” and “varied.” Many new communities sprung up in response to expanding job markets and pitched to mature buyers who were looking to upscale.



Last year, Bill Beazley Homes sold 82 residences in Georgia and 52 in South Carolina, worth a total value of $27,351,617. Most of these homes were semi-customized single family residences, designed to the specifications of a discerning buyer. Another 20 percent of the homes were sold as “move-in ready” to people who were eager to get settled right away. Nearly half of Bill Beazley Homes’ buyers were upscaling from a starter home or first-time buy. A third of the buyers were fortunate enough to move into a Bill Beazley home as first-time home owners, and another 20 percent of buyers chose one of the tranquil Georgia or South Carolina communities for retirement.



“We’re glad to be recognized for the 4th year in a row as one of the housing giants to watch,” says Bill Beazley Homes’ President, Stephen Beazley. “We’ve made a few adaptations to continue to thrive in a challenging market, such as offering buyers more value for less and incorporating energy-efficient features into our communities; but we have always been about giving buyers amenity-rich neighborhoods close to jobs, shops, restaurants, and recreation.”



Bill Beazley Homes offers 13 different communities spanning the Augusta-Aiken metros. These neighborhoods are located near major employers like Fort Gordon, Proctor & Gamble, Kellogg's, the Savannah River Site, Shaw Industries, Bridgestone, John Deere, Owens Corning, GRU, and USC Aiken. Homeowners will also enjoy walkable access to recreational sites such as Diamond Lakes Park, Euchee Creek Greenway, Clarks Hill Dam, Strom Thurmond Lake, North Augusta Greeneway, and walking trails. Shops and restaurants are a stone’s throw away from these master planned communities. The available lots and well-designed, rooms are all very spacious, giving families the room they need to thrive. The classic architecture appeals to any buyer looking to upscale to a luxurious, contemporary residence.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley has been building new homes in the Augusta, Georgia, area since 1976. With more than 30 years of hands-on experience, complemented by an experienced staff, the Evans, GA based building giant has the expertise, knowledge and commitment to make the purchase of a new home and the building process both easy and satisfying.



Buyers interested in receiving more information about Bill Beazley Homes communities in South Carolina and Georgia, can view the neighborhoods online or call 706-863-4888 for more information.



They also make regular updates to their Facebook page.