Bill Beazley Homes Releases: October Special Events in Augusta Georgia

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Bill Beazley Homes releases special events listing for families in the Augusta, Georgia community. Bill Beazley Homes supports Augusta communities with regular special events updates. Centrally located, free educational and community sponsored events bring the neighborhoods of Augusta together.



October’s calendar is filled with activities for the community, making the Augusta, Georgia area a fun place to live. Special events in Augusta, Georgia include free ballroom dancing classes for instruction Monday evenings at 7:00 p.m. where Augusta residents rumba, cha cha, waltz, and fox trot at the Riverview Park located at 100 Riverview Park Road in the North Augusta community.



On Saturday October 19 at 8:00 a.m. join the University Health Care Foundation 10th Annual Miracle Mile 3-Mile Breast Cancer Walk with a prewalk program that begins at 9 to 9:30 a.m., with the 3-Mile walk finishing at 11:00 a.m. The Augusta community fundraiser starts at the 800 block between Reynolds and Broad Streets.



Riverwalk Toastmasters meets Monday nights at University Hospital Educational Wing at 1350 Walton Way, Classroom 3 and invites the community to join them for its free public speaking and leadership program.



Of the nearly 200,000 residents of Augusta, Georgia, a full 28% have children under the age of 18 in over 75,000 households. Augusta, Georgia offers activities yearlong for all age groups including the city’s vibrant community of children, teens and families.



Susan Erway of Bill Beazley Homes cues prospective homeowners of the Augusta, Georgia community, “One of the nice things about living in a Bill Beazley Homes neighborhood is that families are the inner fabric of our communities.” Family safety is a noteworthy feature of Augusta streets, Erway notes, with streetlights and sidewalks designed with safety in mind for children throughout the year and especially during the special children’s activities associated with October 31st in particular.



For a listing of special events during the month of October for children and families in the Augusta, Georgia communities of Willow Oak Village, Hayne’s Station, North Augusta, Bergen Place West in North Augusta, Manchester at the Diamond Lakes neighborhood, Aiken SC homeowners in the Cornerstone neighborhood, and the Summerlin, Highgrove and Woodlief communities, just minutes away from the Evans Towne Center, visit the Bill Beazley Homes blog here.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has served the Augusta, Georgia metro area for 27 years, holding to high standards of professionalism and excellence. For more information on Bill Beazley Homes, servicing the Augusta, Georgia community, please call 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com



Daily updates are available on the Bill Beazley Homes Facebook page here.